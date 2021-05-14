Log In or Subscribe to read more
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been submitted for a 334-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The project has been proposed for a 37-acre site at 14051 International Drive, several miles east of the Walt Disney World resort It could cost about...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Parkway Inc and Silverpeak Real Estate is breaking ground next week on Lakeland Central Park, a 730-acre business park in Lakeland, Fla The project is being built west of Airport Road and south of Old Tampa...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture led by Big V Property Group has closed on its acquisition of The Rim, a 1042 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center in San Antonio The deal was first announced in January Big V, in a partnership with Kimco...
Louisville Business First Orthober Investments LLC has sold Glenmary Pointe, a 72-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky, for $113 million, or about $156,944/unit A Wilmington, Del, limited liability company bought the two-story property, at...
Rentvcom EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $1005 million, or $9410/sf, for the 106,800-square-foot industrial property at 10675 North Lombard St in Portland, Ore The Denver investment company purchased the property from Richards Homewares Inc,...
Commercial Observer A venture of 60 Guilders and Davidson Kempner has agreed to pay $130 million, or $69859/sf, for 186,088 square feet of office condominium space at 12 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, NY Brookfield Property Partners is selling the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of GDSNY and Klovern has paid $31 million for the development site at 407 Park Ave in Manhattan Land Finance sold the site, which it had acquired in 2010 for $87 million It houses a 4,300-square-foot...
A venture of GoldOller Real Estate Investments and National Property REIT Corp has bought the 496-unit Parkside at Laurel West and 204-unit Willows at North End in Spartanburg, SC, from Radco Cos of Atlanta CBRE brokered the sale and arranged $61...