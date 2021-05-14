Log In or Subscribe to read more
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
South Florida Business Journal RK Centers has bought a Best Buy-anchored retail property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1205 million, or about $26274/sf An affiliate of Orion Investment and Management of Miami sold the building, which sits on 41...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in the third quarter on a 374,560-square-foot cold-storage facility in Denton, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, company is building the property on 23 acres northwest of Interstate 35 and...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood Urban has filed plans to build the Field Street Tower, a 520,000-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas The 38-story property is being planned for the southeast corner of Field Street and Woodall Rodgers...
Louisville Business First Orthober Investments LLC has sold Glenmary Pointe, a 72-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky, for $113 million, or about $156,944/unit A Wilmington, Del, limited liability company bought the two-story property, at...
Dallas Morning News Lovett Industrial is starting construction this summer on an industrial project with about 865,000 square feet in North Fort Worth, Texas The Houston developer is building the property, with a mix of warehouse and distribution...
Dallas Morning News PegasusAblon has been approved to develop a pair of residential buildings with more than 400 units in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood The project, which received approval from the Dallas City Council yesterday, is being built...
Rentvcom EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $1005 million, or $9410/sf, for the 106,800-square-foot industrial property at 10675 North Lombard St in Portland, Ore The Denver investment company purchased the property from Richards Homewares Inc,...
Commercial Observer A venture of 60 Guilders and Davidson Kempner has agreed to pay $130 million, or $69859/sf, for 186,088 square feet of office condominium space at 12 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, NY Brookfield Property Partners is selling the...