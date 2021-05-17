Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom LLJ Ventures has paid $138 million, or $19714/sf, for the 70,000-square-foot industrial building at 9151 Rehco Road in San Diego The San Diego private-equity firm purchased the property from Rehco Holdings LLC, which was represented in the...
Dallas Business Journal Pregis is occupying a 265,000-square-foot industrial facility at 1131 West Bardin Road in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Deerfield, Ill, company, which manufacturers protective packaging, already occupies a...
Dallas Morning News Scannell Properties has filed plans to develop a two-building industrial property with about 14 million square feet in Northlake, Texas, about 23 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas Work on the property, which will have a mix of...
Commercial Observer Quinlan Development Group has lined up $48 million of financing against the 138-unit apartment project at 230 Classon Ave in Brooklyn, NY CIT Real Estate Finance provided a $357 million senior loan, while Hines Realty Income Fund...
Commercial Property Executive Cypress Equities and Life Time Athletic are planning to build a 404,000-square-foot mixed-use complex at Stevens Creek Boulevard and Saratoga Avenue in San Jose, Calif The two-building development already received city...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been submitted for a 334-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The project has been proposed for a 37-acre site at 14051 International Drive, several miles east of the Walt Disney World resort It could cost about...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Parkway Inc and Silverpeak Real Estate is breaking ground next week on Lakeland Central Park, a 730-acre business park in Lakeland, Fla The project is being built west of Airport Road and south of Old Tampa...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in the third quarter on a 374,560-square-foot cold-storage facility in Denton, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, company is building the property on 23 acres northwest of Interstate 35 and...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood Urban has filed plans to build the Field Street Tower, a 520,000-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas The 38-story property is being planned for the southeast corner of Field Street and Woodall Rodgers...