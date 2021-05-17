Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has taken control of a 15-building apartment portfolio in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The company had provided $126 million of debt against the portfolio in 2016 to help fund Brookhill...
Commercial Observer Quinlan Development Group has lined up $48 million of financing against the 138-unit apartment project at 230 Classon Ave in Brooklyn, NY CIT Real Estate Finance provided a $357 million senior loan, while Hines Realty Income Fund...
Dwight Capital has provided a $507 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 214-unit Residences at Justison Landing apartment property in Wilmington, Del The loan allowed the...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
Dwight Capital has provided $943 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 232(a)(7) program for the 651-bed Village at Gainesville seniors-housing property in Gainesville, Fla The loan allowed the...
Commercial Observer Securian Financial Group has provided $47 million of financing against a portfolio of five apartment properties with a combined 932 units in suburban Washington, DC Gimbert Realty Capital arranged the debt RIMSI Corp has owned...
A venture of GoldOller Real Estate Investments and National Property REIT Corp has bought the 496-unit Parkside at Laurel West and 204-unit Willows at North End in Spartanburg, SC, from Radco Cos of Atlanta CBRE brokered the sale and arranged $61...
Commercial Observer United Bank has provided $451 million of construction financing for the St Joseph Apartments, a 268-unit development in Upper Marlboro, Md Phillips Realty Capital arranged the three-year loan Varsity Investment Group, a Bethesda,...
Commercial Observer LCOR has secured $72 million of financing against the 312-unit Wentworth Apartment Homes in North Bethesda, Md BayernLB, a German bank, provided the loan, which was arranged by Newmark LCOR developed the property, at 5411 McGrath...