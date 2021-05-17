Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ A venture of Lincoln Equities Group and PCCP LLC has paid $535 million, or about $20517/sf, for a portfolio of three industrial buildings totaling 260,755 square feet in Valley Cottage, NY, about 30 miles north of Manhattan A venture...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has taken control of a 15-building apartment portfolio in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The company had provided $126 million of debt against the portfolio in 2016 to help fund Brookhill...
Commercial Observer Quinlan Development Group has lined up $48 million of financing against the 138-unit apartment project at 230 Classon Ave in Brooklyn, NY CIT Real Estate Finance provided a $357 million senior loan, while Hines Realty Income Fund...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
Commercial Observer A venture of 60 Guilders and Davidson Kempner has agreed to pay $130 million, or $69859/sf, for 186,088 square feet of office condominium space at 12 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, NY Brookfield Property Partners is selling the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of GDSNY and Klovern has paid $31 million for the development site at 407 Park Ave in Manhattan Land Finance sold the site, which it had acquired in 2010 for $87 million It houses a 4,300-square-foot...
Crain’s Chicago Business Redwood Capital Group is offering for sale Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment firm has hired CBRE to market the property, which...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $44 million of financing against the medical-office project at 160 West 124th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood Cushman & Wakefield arranged the floating-rate loan Park-It Management...
The Real Deal Tribeca Associates has transferred ownership of the 298-room Moxy NYC Downtown Hotel in Manhattan to AllianceBernstein, which had provided a $105 million loan against the property in 2018 Tribeca, a New York developer, had bought the...