Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Beachwold Residential has paid $348 million, or $193,333/unit, for Alvista Willow Brook, a 180-unit apartment property in Meriden, Conn The New York company bought the property from a venture of PCCP LLC...
The Miami non-traded REIT has paid $588 million for a pair of industrial properties totaling 4 million square feet in Colorado and Texas Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners sold the Colorado Technology Center in suburban Denver, while Hines sold the...
Dominion Realty Inc has sold Park Elmwood, a four-building industrial property totaling 133,200 square feet in Indianapolis The Indianapolis management company was represented in the sale by Colliers International Hornet Investments LLC bought the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Brookline Investment Group has bought the 321-unit Wildgrass Apartments in Riverview, Fla, for $80 million, or about $249,221/unit The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company purchased the garden-style property from Second Wave...
South Florida Business Journal Chandaris Investment LLC has paid $1415 million, or about $11792/sf, for Fortune Way Bays, a 79,532-square-foot industrial property in Wellington, Fla Pine Plaza Properties LLC sold the three-building complex, which...
Boston Business Journal Lone Star Funds is offering for sale 550 King St, a 490,119-square-foot office building in the Boston suburb of Littleton, Mass The Dallas company has hired CBRE to sell the property The brokerage is marketing it as a...
Rentvcom LLJ Ventures has paid $138 million, or $19714/sf, for the 70,000-square-foot industrial building at 9151 Rehco Road in San Diego The San Diego private-equity firm purchased the property from Rehco Holdings LLC, which was represented in the...
Brickstone Partners has paid more than $81 million, or $281,250/unit, for a pair of apartment properties totaling 288 units in Fort Collins, Colo, about 64 miles north of Denver The Denver investment and development company bought the properties...
A venture that includes Blackfin Real Estate Investors and a fund managed by Clarion Partners has paid $113 million, or $254,505/unit, for the 444-unit Ravens Crest Apartments in Manassas, Va, about 35 miles west of Washington, DC It bought the...