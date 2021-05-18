Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $76 million of construction financing for the development of Soleste NoMi, a 367-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla JLL arranged the loan The Estate Cos is breaking ground late next...
A venture of Circle Capital Partners and Tzadik Properties has lined up $2074 million of financing for its purchase of LaCrosse Estates, a 265-unit apartment property in Rapid City, SD Merchants Bank of Winona, Minn, provided the loan, which was...
Dwight Capital has provided $301 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the 298-unit Atlantic at Parkridge apartment property in Irmo, SC The loan allowed the property’s...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has taken control of a 15-building apartment portfolio in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The company had provided $126 million of debt against the portfolio in 2016 to help fund Brookhill...
Commercial Observer Quinlan Development Group has lined up $48 million of financing against the 138-unit apartment project at 230 Classon Ave in Brooklyn, NY CIT Real Estate Finance provided a $357 million senior loan, while Hines Realty Income Fund...
Dwight Capital has provided a $507 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 214-unit Residences at Justison Landing apartment property in Wilmington, Del The loan allowed the...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
Dwight Capital has provided $943 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 232(a)(7) program for the 651-bed Village at Gainesville seniors-housing property in Gainesville, Fla The loan allowed the...
Commercial Observer Securian Financial Group has provided $47 million of financing against a portfolio of five apartment properties with a combined 932 units in suburban Washington, DC Gimbert Realty Capital arranged the debt RIMSI Corp has owned...