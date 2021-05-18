Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom LLJ Ventures has paid $138 million, or $19714/sf, for the 70,000-square-foot industrial building at 9151 Rehco Road in San Diego The San Diego private-equity firm purchased the property from Rehco Holdings LLC, which was represented in the...
Multi Housing News Dominium is breaking ground soon on Vista Ridge, a 308-unit affordable-housing property in Phoenix The Plymouth, Minn, development and management company obtained a $58 million construction loan from US Bank, as well as a $165...
Commercial Property Executive Cypress Equities and Life Time Athletic are planning to build a 404,000-square-foot mixed-use complex at Stevens Creek Boulevard and Saratoga Avenue in San Jose, Calif The two-building development already received city...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in the third quarter on a 374,560-square-foot cold-storage facility in Denton, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, company is building the property on 23 acres northwest of Interstate 35 and...
Rentvcom EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $1005 million, or $9410/sf, for the 106,800-square-foot industrial property at 10675 North Lombard St in Portland, Ore The Denver investment company purchased the property from Richards Homewares Inc,...
Kenco Logistics has agreed to lease the entire 397,351-square-foot Perris Gateway Commerce Center in Perris, Calif The Chattanooga, Tenn, company was represented in the deal by Newmark, while JDK Real Estate represented the owner of the industrial...
An affiliate of the Wolff Co has acquired the 158-unit Northpointe apartment property in Portland, Ore, for an undisclosed price The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor purchased the complex from a venture of Fore Property Co and Principal Real Estate...
Commercial Property Executive Brookfield Properties has paid $38 million, or $16337/sf, for the 232,600-square-foot industrial property at 1901 West Center St in Colton, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from Avalon...
Dallas Morning News Careismatic Brands Inc has agreed to lease 152,225 square feet of industrial space in Dallas The company, a designer and distributor of medical apparel and school uniforms, is taking its space at Turnpike Distribution Center 4,...