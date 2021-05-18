Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Prizm Outlets retail property outside of Las Vegas has been sold And it's resulted in the CMBS deal that had held a $622 million loan against it getting walloped The property, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, was sold to an affiliate of...
Bisnow The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing is planning to build a 561-unit affordable-housing complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1300 and 1305 North Pierce St, would replace a 72-unit apartment property that...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Site Centers Corp has paid $40 million, or about $70838/sf, for the Addison Plaza shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla The Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT bought the 56,467-square-foot property, at 16950,...
South Florida Business Journal Safaritopia LLC has sold a 112,742-square-foot industrial property in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $1425 million, or about $12639/sf The affiliate of Safari Ltd, a Jacksonville, Fla, toy manufacturer, sold the property, at...
MG Properties Group has acquired the 480-unit Retreat apartment property in Phoenix The San Diego investment manager paid $131 million, or $272,916/unit, for the property, according to a report in AZ Big Media MG Properties purchased the complex, at...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell two connecting buildings with a combined 267,000 square feet in Manhattan for $325 million, or $1,217/sf CBRE is brokering the deal, which is expected to close by the end of next month The pending buyer was...
Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $165 million, or $206,250/unit, for the 80-unit Hillside Village Apartments in San Bernardino, Calif, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Tower 16 Capital, which...
Commercial Observer Premier Equities has paid $18 million, or about $418,605/room, for the 43-room Duane Street Hotel in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from Hersha Hospitality Trust, a Philadelphia REIT that had developed it in...
Fairfield Residential Co has paid $453 million, or $419,444/unit, for Il Palazzo, a 108-unit apartment property in San Diego The San Diego investment manager bought the property from Picerne Group of Newport Beach, Calif, which was represented by...