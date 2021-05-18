Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing is planning to build a 561-unit affordable-housing complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1300 and 1305 North Pierce St, would replace a 72-unit apartment property that...
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc has provided $81 million of financing against the 241-unit Flats at East Bank Apartments in Cleveland The loan allowed the property's owner, the Iris S Wolstein Trust, to retire $72 million of distressed...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Site Centers Corp has paid $40 million, or about $70838/sf, for the Addison Plaza shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla The Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT bought the 56,467-square-foot property, at 16950,...
South Florida Business Journal Safaritopia LLC has sold a 112,742-square-foot industrial property in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $1425 million, or about $12639/sf The affiliate of Safari Ltd, a Jacksonville, Fla, toy manufacturer, sold the property, at...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Development LLC has filed plans to build an apartment project in San Antonio The complex has been proposed for a 104-acre site at 12631 Vance Jackson Road, formerly home to a Regal Cinema movie theater If...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential has proposed building the Alexan Cathedral Arts, a 384-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Ross Avenue corridor Plans call for a pair of residential buildings along the 5100 block of Ross Avenue,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin this summer on a 335,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Stream Realty Partners is developing the 12-story building along Howell Street as part of the Quadrangle...
Milwaukee Business Journal Hines is planning to build a 295-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The development site, at 333 North Water St, is a vacant parking lot that is a mile south of downtown Milwaukee Plans include a parking garage with 400...
A venture of Circle Capital Partners and Tzadik Properties has lined up $2074 million of financing for its purchase of LaCrosse Estates, a 265-unit apartment property in Rapid City, SD Merchants Bank of Winona, Minn, provided the loan, which was...