San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Development LLC has filed plans to build an apartment project in San Antonio The complex has been proposed for a 104-acre site at 12631 Vance Jackson Road, formerly home to a Regal Cinema movie theater If...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin this summer on a 335,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Stream Realty Partners is developing the 12-story building along Howell Street as part of the Quadrangle...
Milwaukee Business Journal Hines is planning to build a 295-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The development site, at 333 North Water St, is a vacant parking lot that is a mile south of downtown Milwaukee Plans include a parking garage with 400...
Multi Housing News Dominium is breaking ground soon on Vista Ridge, a 308-unit affordable-housing property in Phoenix The Plymouth, Minn, development and management company obtained a $58 million construction loan from US Bank, as well as a $165...
Dallas Business Journal Pregis is occupying a 265,000-square-foot industrial facility at 1131 West Bardin Road in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Deerfield, Ill, company, which manufacturers protective packaging, already occupies a...
Dallas Morning News Scannell Properties has filed plans to develop a two-building industrial property with about 14 million square feet in Northlake, Texas, about 23 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas Work on the property, which will have a mix of...
Commercial Observer Quinlan Development Group has lined up $48 million of financing against the 138-unit apartment project at 230 Classon Ave in Brooklyn, NY CIT Real Estate Finance provided a $357 million senior loan, while Hines Realty Income Fund...
Commercial Property Executive Cypress Equities and Life Time Athletic are planning to build a 404,000-square-foot mixed-use complex at Stevens Creek Boulevard and Saratoga Avenue in San Jose, Calif The two-building development already received city...
Orlando Business Journal Plans have been submitted for a 334-unit apartment project in Orlando, Fla The project has been proposed for a 37-acre site at 14051 International Drive, several miles east of the Walt Disney World resort It could cost about...