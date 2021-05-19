Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Thorofare Capital has provided $308 million of financing against the multifamily project at 440 Elizabeth Ave in Newark, NJ The Chetrit Group is developing the 25-story building on the site of the former Carmel Towers, which it...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...
Dallas Morning News Creation Equity has filed plans to develop a two-building industrial project totaling 542,826 square feet in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The project, dubbed Mesquite 635, has been proposed for the southeast...
Bisnow The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing is planning to build a 561-unit affordable-housing complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1300 and 1305 North Pierce St, would replace a 72-unit apartment property that...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $76 million of construction financing for the development of Soleste NoMi, a 367-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla JLL arranged the loan The Estate Cos is breaking ground late next...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Development LLC has filed plans to build an apartment project in San Antonio The complex has been proposed for a 104-acre site at 12631 Vance Jackson Road, formerly home to a Regal Cinema movie theater If...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential has proposed building the Alexan Cathedral Arts, a 384-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Ross Avenue corridor Plans call for a pair of residential buildings along the 5100 block of Ross Avenue,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin this summer on a 335,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Stream Realty Partners is developing the 12-story building along Howell Street as part of the Quadrangle...
Rentvcom Banyan Imports has agreed to fully lease a 203,400-square-foot industrial building in Ontario, Calif The Lake Forest, Calif, auto parts and fitness equipment manufacturer will take its space at a building in the California Commerce Center,...