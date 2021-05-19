Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive A venture led by Mortenson Development has broken ground on the Beam on Farmer, a 184,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Minneapolis developer is building the five-story property in a venture with PGIM...
Commercial Observer Thorofare Capital has provided $308 million of financing against the multifamily project at 440 Elizabeth Ave in Newark, NJ The Chetrit Group is developing the 25-story building on the site of the former Carmel Towers, which it...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...
Dallas Morning News IDC Logistics has fully leased a 350,000-square-foot warehouse in North Fort Worth, Texas The Los Angeles logistics firm is leasing the Fort Worth Distribution Center, at 2773 State Highway 114, in the 66-acre Northwest Commerce...
Dallas Business Journal Elong International USA is looking to lease about 204,000 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The lighting company is eyeing warehouse space at 1745 Hayden Drive in Carrollton, Texas, where luxury décor...
Bisnow The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing is planning to build a 561-unit affordable-housing complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1300 and 1305 North Pierce St, would replace a 72-unit apartment property that...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $76 million of construction financing for the development of Soleste NoMi, a 367-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla JLL arranged the loan The Estate Cos is breaking ground late next...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Development LLC has filed plans to build an apartment project in San Antonio The complex has been proposed for a 104-acre site at 12631 Vance Jackson Road, formerly home to a Regal Cinema movie theater If...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential has proposed building the Alexan Cathedral Arts, a 384-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Ross Avenue corridor Plans call for a pair of residential buildings along the 5100 block of Ross Avenue,...