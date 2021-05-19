Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $82 million, or about $136,667/unit, for the 600-unit Willow Creek North Ridge Apartments in Raleigh, NC The Salt Lake City company bought the three-story property, which sits on 35 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate has bought the Greylyn Estates, a 259-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $59 million, or about $227,799/unit The New York asset manager bought the property, at 9415 Lucy Jane...
An investor group led by principals of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $233 million, or just more than $269/sf, for Mission Courtyard, an 86,579-square-foot office building in San Diego’s Mission Valley area The Newport Beach, Calif, group...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal TKG StorageMart Partners has paid $148 million, or $13,703/unit, for a 1,080-unit self-storage facility at 150 Tyler Ave North in Hopkins, Minn The Columbia, Mo, company purchased the property from Minikahda Mini...
The Prizm Outlets retail property outside of Las Vegas has been sold And it's resulted in the CMBS deal that had held a $622 million loan against it getting walloped The property, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, was sold to an affiliate of...
Washington Business Journal An undisclosed buyer has paid $82 million for the 89-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Upper Marlboro, Md, at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers handled the hotel’s auction, which had...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Site Centers Corp has paid $40 million, or about $70838/sf, for the Addison Plaza shopping center in Delray Beach, Fla The Beachwood, Ohio, retail REIT bought the 56,467-square-foot property, at 16950,...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $76 million of construction financing for the development of Soleste NoMi, a 367-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla JLL arranged the loan The Estate Cos is breaking ground late next...
South Florida Business Journal Safaritopia LLC has sold a 112,742-square-foot industrial property in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $1425 million, or about $12639/sf The affiliate of Safari Ltd, a Jacksonville, Fla, toy manufacturer, sold the property, at...