Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News IDC Logistics has fully leased a 350,000-square-foot warehouse in North Fort Worth, Texas The Los Angeles logistics firm is leasing the Fort Worth Distribution Center, at 2773 State Highway 114, in the 66-acre Northwest Commerce...
Dallas Morning News Creation Equity has filed plans to develop a two-building industrial project totaling 542,826 square feet in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The project, dubbed Mesquite 635, has been proposed for the southeast...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Development LLC has filed plans to build an apartment project in San Antonio The complex has been proposed for a 104-acre site at 12631 Vance Jackson Road, formerly home to a Regal Cinema movie theater If...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential has proposed building the Alexan Cathedral Arts, a 384-unit apartment complex in Dallas’ Ross Avenue corridor Plans call for a pair of residential buildings along the 5100 block of Ross Avenue,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin this summer on a 335,000-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Stream Realty Partners is developing the 12-story building along Howell Street as part of the Quadrangle...
Rentvcom Banyan Imports has agreed to fully lease a 203,400-square-foot industrial building in Ontario, Calif The Lake Forest, Calif, auto parts and fitness equipment manufacturer will take its space at a building in the California Commerce Center,...
Dallas Business Journal Pregis is occupying a 265,000-square-foot industrial facility at 1131 West Bardin Road in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Deerfield, Ill, company, which manufacturers protective packaging, already occupies a...
Dallas Morning News Scannell Properties has filed plans to develop a two-building industrial property with about 14 million square feet in Northlake, Texas, about 23 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas Work on the property, which will have a mix of...
Dallas Business Journal Cold Creek Solutions is breaking ground in the third quarter on a 374,560-square-foot cold-storage facility in Denton, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, company is building the property on 23 acres northwest of Interstate 35 and...