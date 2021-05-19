Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $82 million, or about $136,667/unit, for the 600-unit Willow Creek North Ridge Apartments in Raleigh, NC The Salt Lake City company bought the three-story property, which sits on 35 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate has bought the Greylyn Estates, a 259-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $59 million, or about $227,799/unit The New York asset manager bought the property, at 9415 Lucy Jane...
Greystone has provided $278 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program for the 383-unit Solaire Apartments in Southfield, Mich The 35-year loan allowed Loop Investments of...
Commercial Observer Thorofare Capital has provided $308 million of financing against the multifamily project at 440 Elizabeth Ave in Newark, NJ The Chetrit Group is developing the 25-story building on the site of the former Carmel Towers, which it...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Tratt Properties LLC has bought the Central Florida Intermodal Logistics Center in Winter Haven, Fla, about 22 miles southeast of Lakeland, Fla The purchase price was not disclosed, but the buzz is that the 930-acre...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal TKG StorageMart Partners has paid $148 million, or $13,703/unit, for a 1,080-unit self-storage facility at 150 Tyler Ave North in Hopkins, Minn The Columbia, Mo, company purchased the property from Minikahda Mini...
The Prizm Outlets retail property outside of Las Vegas has been sold And it's resulted in the CMBS deal that had held a $622 million loan against it getting walloped The property, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, was sold to an affiliate of...
Washington Business Journal An undisclosed buyer has paid $82 million for the 89-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Upper Marlboro, Md, at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers handled the hotel’s auction, which had...