Commercial Property Executive A venture led by Mortenson Development has broken ground on the Beam on Farmer, a 184,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Minneapolis developer is building the five-story property in a venture with PGIM...
Greystone has provided $278 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program for the 383-unit Solaire Apartments in Southfield, Mich The 35-year loan allowed Loop Investments of...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...
An investor group led by principals of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $233 million, or just more than $269/sf, for Mission Courtyard, an 86,579-square-foot office building in San Diego’s Mission Valley area The Newport Beach, Calif, group...
Dallas Morning News Creation Equity has filed plans to develop a two-building industrial project totaling 542,826 square feet in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The project, dubbed Mesquite 635, has been proposed for the southeast...
Bisnow The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing is planning to build a 561-unit affordable-housing complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1300 and 1305 North Pierce St, would replace a 72-unit apartment property that...
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc has provided $81 million of financing against the 241-unit Flats at East Bank Apartments in Cleveland The loan allowed the property's owner, the Iris S Wolstein Trust, to retire $72 million of distressed...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $76 million of construction financing for the development of Soleste NoMi, a 367-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla JLL arranged the loan The Estate Cos is breaking ground late next...
San Antonio Business Journal Koontz Development LLC has filed plans to build an apartment project in San Antonio The complex has been proposed for a 104-acre site at 12631 Vance Jackson Road, formerly home to a Regal Cinema movie theater If...