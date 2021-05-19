Log In or Subscribe to read more
Greystone has provided $278 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program for the 383-unit Solaire Apartments in Southfield, Mich The 35-year loan allowed Loop Investments of...
Commercial Observer Thorofare Capital has provided $308 million of financing against the multifamily project at 440 Elizabeth Ave in Newark, NJ The Chetrit Group is developing the 25-story building on the site of the former Carmel Towers, which it...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...
An investor group led by principals of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $233 million, or just more than $269/sf, for Mission Courtyard, an 86,579-square-foot office building in San Diego’s Mission Valley area The Newport Beach, Calif, group...
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc has provided $81 million of financing against the 241-unit Flats at East Bank Apartments in Cleveland The loan allowed the property's owner, the Iris S Wolstein Trust, to retire $72 million of distressed...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $76 million of construction financing for the development of Soleste NoMi, a 367-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla JLL arranged the loan The Estate Cos is breaking ground late next...
A venture of Circle Capital Partners and Tzadik Properties has lined up $2074 million of financing for its purchase of LaCrosse Estates, a 265-unit apartment property in Rapid City, SD Merchants Bank of Winona, Minn, provided the loan, which was...
Dwight Capital has provided $301 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program for the 298-unit Atlantic at Parkridge apartment property in Irmo, SC The loan allowed the property’s...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has taken control of a 15-building apartment portfolio in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood The company had provided $126 million of debt against the portfolio in 2016 to help fund Brookhill...