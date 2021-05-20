Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal TWG Development has filed plans to build a 170-unit apartment project in Raleigh, NC Work is expected to start soon on the five-story project, which is being planned for a six-acre site at 5329 Departure Drive It will have...
South Florida Business Journal US Century Bank has provided a $147 million construction loan for the Miami Springs Town Center mixed-use project in suburban Miami Vertix Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership of CIP Miami...
LA Biz Jupiter Holdings is breaking ground this summer on Scott Road Commerce Center, a 702,147-square-foot industrial property in Menifee, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm expects to complete the five-building project by the end of...
Developer Ian Bruce Eichner has paid $295 million for a pair of undeveloped waterfront parcels in Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands His Continuum Co bought the parcels from Taubco, a Miami developer led by Irwin Tauber, and was represented in the...
Commercial Property Executive A venture led by Mortenson Development has broken ground on the Beam on Farmer, a 184,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Minneapolis developer is building the five-story property in a venture with PGIM...
Triangle Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $82 million, or about $136,667/unit, for the 600-unit Willow Creek North Ridge Apartments in Raleigh, NC The Salt Lake City company bought the three-story property, which sits on 35 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate has bought the Greylyn Estates, a 259-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $59 million, or about $227,799/unit The New York asset manager bought the property, at 9415 Lucy Jane...
Commercial Observer Thorofare Capital has provided $308 million of financing against the multifamily project at 440 Elizabeth Ave in Newark, NJ The Chetrit Group is developing the 25-story building on the site of the former Carmel Towers, which it...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...