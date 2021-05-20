Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal NFI Industries is building a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Greensboro, NC The Camden, NJ, company, which specializes in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions, is developing the industrial building at...
Triangle Business Journal TWG Development has filed plans to build a 170-unit apartment project in Raleigh, NC Work is expected to start soon on the five-story project, which is being planned for a six-acre site at 5329 Departure Drive It will have...
South Florida Business Journal US Century Bank has provided a $147 million construction loan for the Miami Springs Town Center mixed-use project in suburban Miami Vertix Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership of CIP Miami...
Developer Ian Bruce Eichner has paid $295 million for a pair of undeveloped waterfront parcels in Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands His Continuum Co bought the parcels from Taubco, a Miami developer led by Irwin Tauber, and was represented in the...
Commercial Property Executive A venture led by Mortenson Development has broken ground on the Beam on Farmer, a 184,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Minneapolis developer is building the five-story property in a venture with PGIM...
Commercial Observer Thorofare Capital has provided $308 million of financing against the multifamily project at 440 Elizabeth Ave in Newark, NJ The Chetrit Group is developing the 25-story building on the site of the former Carmel Towers, which it...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...
Dallas Morning News Creation Equity has filed plans to develop a two-building industrial project totaling 542,826 square feet in Mesquite, Texas, about 14 miles east of Dallas The project, dubbed Mesquite 635, has been proposed for the southeast...
Bisnow The Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing is planning to build a 561-unit affordable-housing complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1300 and 1305 North Pierce St, would replace a 72-unit apartment property that...