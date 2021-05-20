Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $55 million for a pair of apartment properties with 332 units in the greater Phoenix area The Carlsbad, Calif, company purchased the properties from an undisclosed seller in a deal brokered by Northmarq, which also...
An entity of Curtis Capital Group has paid $192 million, or $256,000/unit, for Arbour Court, a 75-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash The Bellevue, Wash, investment firm purchased the property from Kuhar Bay Club LLC, which was represented by...
Houston Business Journal Presidium Group has sold a 115,000-square-foot office property in Houston for an undisclosed price The Dallas company sold the two-building complex, at 6250 and 6260 Westpark Drive, to a local company calling itself Westpark...
Commercial Property Executive Hines Global Income Trust Inc has acquired the 965,300-square-foot industrial building at 900 Patrol Road in Jeffersonville, Ind The Houston REIT purchased the property from KTR Indy II LLC for an undisclosed price The...
A venture led by Hull Property Group has paid $75 million for the Charleston Town Center, a regional mall in West Virginia's capital The venture, which is said to include Eightfold Real Estate Capital, bought the property from Bear Stearns...
Developer Ian Bruce Eichner has paid $295 million for a pair of undeveloped waterfront parcels in Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands His Continuum Co bought the parcels from Taubco, a Miami developer led by Irwin Tauber, and was represented in the...
A venture of Blackstone Group and TruAmerica Multifamily has agreed to pay more than $1 billion for a portfolio of 66 apartment properties with about 5,800 units in San Diego The venture is buying the portfolio from the estate of Conrad Prebys, an...
Hospitality Investors Trust Inc, which owns 100 hotels with 12,421 rooms in 29 states, today filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware Brookfield Asset Management, which four years ago...
Triangle Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $82 million, or about $136,667/unit, for the 600-unit Willow Creek North Ridge Apartments in Raleigh, NC The Salt Lake City company bought the three-story property, which sits on 35 acres at...