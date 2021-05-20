Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
Triad Business Journal NFI Industries is building a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Greensboro, NC The Camden, NJ, company, which specializes in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions, is developing the industrial building at...
Triangle Business Journal TWG Development has filed plans to build a 170-unit apartment project in Raleigh, NC Work is expected to start soon on the five-story project, which is being planned for a six-acre site at 5329 Departure Drive It will have...
LA Biz Jupiter Holdings is breaking ground this summer on Scott Road Commerce Center, a 702,147-square-foot industrial property in Menifee, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm expects to complete the five-building project by the end of...
Developer Ian Bruce Eichner has paid $295 million for a pair of undeveloped waterfront parcels in Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands His Continuum Co bought the parcels from Taubco, a Miami developer led by Irwin Tauber, and was represented in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided $348 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund the sale of Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC As...
Commercial Property Executive A venture led by Mortenson Development has broken ground on the Beam on Farmer, a 184,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Minneapolis developer is building the five-story property in a venture with PGIM...
Triangle Business Journal Bridge Investment Group has paid $82 million, or about $136,667/unit, for the 600-unit Willow Creek North Ridge Apartments in Raleigh, NC The Salt Lake City company bought the three-story property, which sits on 35 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate has bought the Greylyn Estates, a 259-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $59 million, or about $227,799/unit The New York asset manager bought the property, at 9415 Lucy Jane...