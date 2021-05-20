Log In or Subscribe to read more
An entity of Curtis Capital Group has paid $192 million, or $256,000/unit, for Arbour Court, a 75-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash The Bellevue, Wash, investment firm purchased the property from Kuhar Bay Club LLC, which was represented by...
Houston Business Journal Presidium Group has sold a 115,000-square-foot office property in Houston for an undisclosed price The Dallas company sold the two-building complex, at 6250 and 6260 Westpark Drive, to a local company calling itself Westpark...
Triad Business Journal NFI Industries is building a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Greensboro, NC The Camden, NJ, company, which specializes in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions, is developing the industrial building at...
Commercial Property Executive Hines Global Income Trust Inc has acquired the 965,300-square-foot industrial building at 900 Patrol Road in Jeffersonville, Ind The Houston REIT purchased the property from KTR Indy II LLC for an undisclosed price The...
A venture led by Hull Property Group has paid $75 million for the Charleston Town Center, a regional mall in West Virginia's capital The venture, which is said to include Eightfold Real Estate Capital, bought the property from Bear Stearns...
Triangle Business Journal TWG Development has filed plans to build a 170-unit apartment project in Raleigh, NC Work is expected to start soon on the five-story project, which is being planned for a six-acre site at 5329 Departure Drive It will have...
South Florida Business Journal US Century Bank has provided a $147 million construction loan for the Miami Springs Town Center mixed-use project in suburban Miami Vertix Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership of CIP Miami...
LA Biz Jupiter Holdings is breaking ground this summer on Scott Road Commerce Center, a 702,147-square-foot industrial property in Menifee, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm expects to complete the five-building project by the end of...
A venture of Blackstone Group and TruAmerica Multifamily has agreed to pay more than $1 billion for a portfolio of 66 apartment properties with about 5,800 units in San Diego The venture is buying the portfolio from the estate of Conrad Prebys, an...