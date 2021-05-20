Log In or Subscribe to read more
Barclays Capital has provided $333 million of financing to fund the recapitalization of Montecito Tower, a 177,301-square-foot office building in Las Vegas The 10-year loan, which is expected to be securitized, was arranged by Dekel Capital of Los...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
South Florida Business Journal US Century Bank has provided a $147 million construction loan for the Miami Springs Town Center mixed-use project in suburban Miami Vertix Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership of CIP Miami...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided $348 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund the sale of Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC As...
Greystone has provided $278 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program for the 383-unit Solaire Apartments in Southfield, Mich The 35-year loan allowed Loop Investments of...
Commercial Observer Thorofare Capital has provided $308 million of financing against the multifamily project at 440 Elizabeth Ave in Newark, NJ The Chetrit Group is developing the 25-story building on the site of the former Carmel Towers, which it...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...
An investor group led by principals of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $233 million, or just more than $269/sf, for Mission Courtyard, an 86,579-square-foot office building in San Diego’s Mission Valley area The Newport Beach, Calif, group...
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc has provided $81 million of financing against the 241-unit Flats at East Bank Apartments in Cleveland The loan allowed the property's owner, the Iris S Wolstein Trust, to retire $72 million of distressed...