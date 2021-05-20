Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
Crain’s New York Business Google is opening its first retail store in Manhattan this summer The 5,000-square-foot store will be on the ground floor of 76 Ninth Ave, a 19 million-sf building that the online tech giant had bought in 2010 for...
Commercial Observer Thorofare Capital has provided $308 million of financing against the multifamily project at 440 Elizabeth Ave in Newark, NJ The Chetrit Group is developing the 25-story building on the site of the former Carmel Towers, which it...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...
Dallas Morning News IDC Logistics has fully leased a 350,000-square-foot warehouse in North Fort Worth, Texas The Los Angeles logistics firm is leasing the Fort Worth Distribution Center, at 2773 State Highway 114, in the 66-acre Northwest Commerce...
Dallas Business Journal Elong International USA is looking to lease about 204,000 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The lighting company is eyeing warehouse space at 1745 Hayden Drive in Carrollton, Texas, where luxury décor...
Rentvcom Banyan Imports has agreed to fully lease a 203,400-square-foot industrial building in Ontario, Calif The Lake Forest, Calif, auto parts and fitness equipment manufacturer will take its space at a building in the California Commerce Center,...
Real Estate NJ Merck is offering for sale its 2 million-square-foot office and life-sciences headquarters at 2000 Galloping Road in Kenilworth, NJ The pharmaceuticals company has hired JLL to market the five-building complex, which it plans to lease...
Commercial Observer Premier Equities has paid $18 million, or about $418,605/room, for the 43-room Duane Street Hotel in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from Hersha Hospitality Trust, a Philadelphia REIT that had developed it in...