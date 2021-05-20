Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business St Francis College has signed a lease for 255,000 square feet at the Wheeler Building in downtown Brooklyn, NY The college plans on moving into the space by September 2022 after it’s built out Tishman Speyer...
Crain’s New York Business Google is opening its first retail store in Manhattan this summer The 5,000-square-foot store will be on the ground floor of 76 Ninth Ave, a 19 million-sf building that the online tech giant had bought in 2010 for...
A venture led by Hull Property Group has paid $75 million for the Charleston Town Center, a regional mall in West Virginia's capital The venture, which is said to include Eightfold Real Estate Capital, bought the property from Bear Stearns...
South Florida Business Journal US Century Bank has provided a $147 million construction loan for the Miami Springs Town Center mixed-use project in suburban Miami Vertix Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership of CIP Miami...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided $348 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund the sale of Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC As...
Greystone has provided $278 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program for the 383-unit Solaire Apartments in Southfield, Mich The 35-year loan allowed Loop Investments of...
Commercial Observer Thorofare Capital has provided $308 million of financing against the multifamily project at 440 Elizabeth Ave in Newark, NJ The Chetrit Group is developing the 25-story building on the site of the former Carmel Towers, which it...
The Real Deal Gotham Organization has secured $504 million of financing against a 115-unit affordable-housing project in Manhattan Wells Fargo Bank provided a $225 million loan; New York City’s Department of Housing Preservations &...
An investor group led by principals of Peregrine Realty Partners has paid $233 million, or just more than $269/sf, for Mission Courtyard, an 86,579-square-foot office building in San Diego’s Mission Valley area The Newport Beach, Calif, group...