Dallas Business Journal Stillwater Capital has plans to build a massive mixed-use complex next to the headquarters of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas The 240-acre project would be called...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Transwestern Development Co and BC Station Partners has unveiled plans for a 300,000-square-foot office project in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The project, dubbed Exchange at CityLine, is a...
San Antonio Business Journal Scannell Properties has broken ground on Cornerstone Logistics Center, a 423,260-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio The Indianapolis developer is building the two-building project on a speculative basis at...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Domus Group and Barnett Capital is offering for sale the 97,302-square-foot office building at 1133-1155 West Fulton Market in Chicago The Chicago office of Stan Johnson Co has been hired to market the...
Triad Business Journal NFI Industries is building a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Greensboro, NC The Camden, NJ, company, which specializes in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions, is developing the industrial building at...
Commercial Property Executive Hines Global Income Trust Inc has acquired the 965,300-square-foot industrial building at 900 Patrol Road in Jeffersonville, Ind The Houston REIT purchased the property from KTR Indy II LLC for an undisclosed price The...
Triangle Business Journal TWG Development has filed plans to build a 170-unit apartment project in Raleigh, NC Work is expected to start soon on the five-story project, which is being planned for a six-acre site at 5329 Departure Drive It will have...
South Florida Business Journal US Century Bank has provided a $147 million construction loan for the Miami Springs Town Center mixed-use project in suburban Miami Vertix Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership of CIP Miami...
LA Biz Jupiter Holdings is breaking ground this summer on Scott Road Commerce Center, a 702,147-square-foot industrial property in Menifee, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm expects to complete the five-building project by the end of...