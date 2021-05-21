Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Stillwater Capital has plans to build a massive mixed-use complex next to the headquarters of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas The 240-acre project would be called...
San Antonio Business Journal Scannell Properties has broken ground on Cornerstone Logistics Center, a 423,260-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio The Indianapolis developer is building the two-building project on a speculative basis at...
San Antonio Business Journal Kanesville Capital has bought a pair of San Antonio apartment properties with a combined 384 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas private equity investment company bought the properties from Wildhorn Capital, an...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wingspan Development Group and Batson-Cook Development Co has broken ground on Hub13, a 300-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The nine-building complex is being built on a 34-acre site at 7581 South 13th St, about...
Houston Business Journal Presidium Group has sold a 115,000-square-foot office property in Houston for an undisclosed price The Dallas company sold the two-building complex, at 6250 and 6260 Westpark Drive, to a local company calling itself Westpark...
Triad Business Journal NFI Industries is building a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Greensboro, NC The Camden, NJ, company, which specializes in distribution, logistics and supply chain solutions, is developing the industrial building at...
Triangle Business Journal TWG Development has filed plans to build a 170-unit apartment project in Raleigh, NC Work is expected to start soon on the five-story project, which is being planned for a six-acre site at 5329 Departure Drive It will have...
South Florida Business Journal US Century Bank has provided a $147 million construction loan for the Miami Springs Town Center mixed-use project in suburban Miami Vertix Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership of CIP Miami...
LA Biz Jupiter Holdings is breaking ground this summer on Scott Road Commerce Center, a 702,147-square-foot industrial property in Menifee, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm expects to complete the five-building project by the end of...