Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $2157 million, or $54422/sf, for the 396,344-square-foot office building at 1015 Half St SE in Washington, DC The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from PGIM Real...
Commercial Observer Gelfund Real Estate Opportunities has paid $30 million, or $150,000/unit, for the 200-unit Milford Station Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Pikesville, Md The Philadelphia company bought the property from Blue Ocean Real...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Independence Realty Trust has paid $665 million, or about $244,485/unit, for Solis City Park, a 272-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Philadelphia REIT bought the recently completed property from...
Charlotte Business Journal Adler Real Estate Partners has paid bought a portfolio of eight flex properties totaling 518,300 square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area for $74 million, or about $14277/sf Stockbridge, a San Francisco real estate company,...
The Real Deal North Point Management has paid $19 million, or $126,667/unit, for the 150-unit Crestwood Apartments in Middletown, NY The New York company bought the property from Tower Management Service, which had owned it since 2015 Kislak Co...
San Antonio Business Journal Kanesville Capital has bought a pair of San Antonio apartment properties with a combined 384 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas private equity investment company bought the properties from Wildhorn Capital, an...
Commercial Property Executive WPT Industrial REIT has agreed to fully lease the 354,810-square-foot building at 251 East Rider St in Perris, Calif IDC Logistics owns the industrial property and was represented in the lease by Colliers International...
ConAm Group has paid $60 million, or $250,000/unit, for Highlands Viera West, a 240-unit apartment property in Viera, Fla, about 55 miles southeast of Orlando, Fla The San Diego real estate investor bought the complex from JMG Realty Inc of Atlanta,...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $55 million for a pair of apartment properties with 332 units in the greater Phoenix area The Carlsbad, Calif, company purchased the properties from an undisclosed seller in a deal brokered by Northmarq, which also...