Multi-Housing News A venture of Wingspan Development Group and Batson-Cook Development Co has broken ground on Hub13, a 300-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The nine-building complex is being built on a 34-acre site at 7581 South 13th St, about...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group has formally placed its Montgomery Mall, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of North Wales, Pa, on its “other properties” list, indicating it’ll...
Commercial Property Executive Hines Global Income Trust Inc has acquired the 965,300-square-foot industrial building at 900 Patrol Road in Jeffersonville, Ind The Houston REIT purchased the property from KTR Indy II LLC for an undisclosed price The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal TKG StorageMart Partners has paid $148 million, or $13,703/unit, for a 1,080-unit self-storage facility at 150 Tyler Ave North in Hopkins, Minn The Columbia, Mo, company purchased the property from Minikahda Mini...
Real Estate NJ Merck is offering for sale its 2 million-square-foot office and life-sciences headquarters at 2000 Galloping Road in Kenilworth, NJ The pharmaceuticals company has hired JLL to market the five-building complex, which it plans to lease...
Milwaukee Business Journal Hines is planning to build a 295-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The development site, at 333 North Water St, is a vacant parking lot that is a mile south of downtown Milwaukee Plans include a parking garage with 400...
Dominion Realty Inc has sold Park Elmwood, a four-building industrial property totaling 133,200 square feet in Indianapolis The Indianapolis management company was represented in the sale by Colliers International Hornet Investments LLC bought the...
Boston Business Journal Lone Star Funds is offering for sale 550 King St, a 490,119-square-foot office building in the Boston suburb of Littleton, Mass The Dallas company has hired CBRE to sell the property The brokerage is marketing it as a...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...