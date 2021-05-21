Log In or Subscribe to read more
Equity Commonwealth, which had a whopping $3 billion of cash on its balance sheet at the end of last year as a result of a year's long portfolio disposition effort, has agreed to buy Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp in an all-stock deal valued...
Realty Income Corp has agreed to buy VEREIT Inc through a stock swap, creating one of the largest REITs in the country, with an enterprise value of about $50 billion The surviving company will own 10,300 properties with nearly 200 million square...
USAA Real Estate has acquired the remaining stake in Square Mile Capital Management, a New York investment manager with $8 billion of assets under management USAA Real Estate is the real estate investment management arm of USAA, a San Antonio...
Kimco Realty Corp, among the country's largest owners of grocery-anchored retail centers, has agreed to acquire Weingarten Realty Investors in a transaction valued at $39 billion, plus the assumption of $18 billion of debt The resulting company...
CBRE Group Inc has acquired a 35 percent stake in Industrious in a deal that values the flexible workspace provider at more than $571 million The Dallas company paid more than $200 million for the stake, making it Industrious’ largest...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Meridian Capital Group has formed a venture with Barings that will buy the latter’s agency-lending platform, Barings Multifamily Capital LLC The venture, majority owned by Meridian, has tapped David...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, a sleepy REIT with a portfolio of 119 net-leased industrial properties totaling 234 million square feet, is getting a lot of attention Blackwells Capital LLC, a New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has acquired Moran & Co, broadening the reach of its investment-sales business into the institutional investor market and expanding its geographic footprint Moran, of Seattle, was founded in...
An investor group led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc has offered to buy the partnership units that it doesn’t own of affiliate Brookfield Property Partners for $1650 each, valuing the company at $59 billion The offer marks a 14 percent...