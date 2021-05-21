Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CoreVest Finance has provided $7145 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of Brandon Town Center, a proposed 660-unit townhouse development in Brandon, Fla The 30-month loan was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group has formally placed its Montgomery Mall, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of North Wales, Pa, on its “other properties” list, indicating it’ll...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pinnacle Bank has provided $502 million of financing to help fund Covenant Capital Group’s acquisition of the 638-unit Lakeshore Club apartment property in Tampa, Fla As reported, the Nashville,...
Barclays Capital has provided $333 million of financing to fund the recapitalization of Montecito Tower, a 177,301-square-foot office building in Las Vegas The 10-year loan, which is expected to be securitized, was arranged by Dekel Capital of Los...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
A venture led by Hull Property Group has paid $75 million for the Charleston Town Center, a regional mall in West Virginia's capital The venture, which is said to include Eightfold Real Estate Capital, bought the property from Bear Stearns...
South Florida Business Journal US Century Bank has provided a $147 million construction loan for the Miami Springs Town Center mixed-use project in suburban Miami Vertix Group arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, a partnership of CIP Miami...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided $348 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund the sale of Century Plantation Pointe, a 260-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Mooresville, NC As...
Greystone has provided $278 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) program for the 383-unit Solaire Apartments in Southfield, Mich The 35-year loan allowed Loop Investments of...