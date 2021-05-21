Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $168 million CMBS loan against the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City, NJ, has matured without being paid off, prompting its transfer to special servicer LNR Partners The loan is the largest...
NJcom A venture of Sansone Group and Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on the 702,450-square-foot Tac-Pal Logistics Center in Palmyra, NJ, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia Avison Young and Cushman & Wakefield have been...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opus Development Co has proposed building the Nordeast Business Center, a 130,500-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer will meet with the city’s...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group has proposed building a 15 million-square-foot industrial property in Denton, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, company will start construction next month on the two-building project as part of the Exeter Westpark...
Commercial Observer Slate Property Group has secured $90 million of construction financing for a 166-unit apartment project in Queens, NY Pacific Western Bank provided the senior loan, while Heitman provided a mezzanine loan Newmark arranged the...
Dallas Business Journal Stillwater Capital has plans to build a massive mixed-use complex next to the headquarters of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas The 240-acre project would be called...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Transwestern Development Co and BC Station Partners has unveiled plans for a 300,000-square-foot office project in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The project, dubbed Exchange at CityLine, is a...
San Antonio Business Journal Scannell Properties has broken ground on Cornerstone Logistics Center, a 423,260-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio The Indianapolis developer is building the two-building project on a speculative basis at...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wingspan Development Group and Batson-Cook Development Co has broken ground on Hub13, a 300-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The nine-building complex is being built on a 34-acre site at 7581 South 13th St, about...