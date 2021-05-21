Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Gelfund Real Estate Opportunities has paid $30 million, or $150,000/unit, for the 200-unit Milford Station Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Pikesville, Md The Philadelphia company bought the property from Blue Ocean Real...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Independence Realty Trust has paid $665 million, or about $244,485/unit, for Solis City Park, a 272-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Philadelphia REIT bought the recently completed property from...
Charlotte Business Journal Adler Real Estate Partners has paid bought a portfolio of eight flex properties totaling 518,300 square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area for $74 million, or about $14277/sf Stockbridge, a San Francisco real estate company,...
San Diego Business Journal CEG Capital Partners has paid $162 million, or $38263/sf, for Convoy Village, a 42,338-square-foot shopping center in San Diego The local investment and management company purchased the retail property from Hartbaug Convoy...
The Real Deal North Point Management has paid $19 million, or $126,667/unit, for the 150-unit Crestwood Apartments in Middletown, NY The New York company bought the property from Tower Management Service, which had owned it since 2015 Kislak Co...
San Antonio Business Journal Kanesville Capital has bought a pair of San Antonio apartment properties with a combined 384 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas private equity investment company bought the properties from Wildhorn Capital, an...
ConAm Group has paid $60 million, or $250,000/unit, for Highlands Viera West, a 240-unit apartment property in Viera, Fla, about 55 miles southeast of Orlando, Fla The San Diego real estate investor bought the complex from JMG Realty Inc of Atlanta,...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $55 million for a pair of apartment properties with 332 units in the greater Phoenix area The Carlsbad, Calif, company purchased the properties from an undisclosed seller in a deal brokered by Northmarq, which also...
An entity of Curtis Capital Group has paid $192 million, or $256,000/unit, for Arbour Court, a 75-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash The Bellevue, Wash, investment firm purchased the property from Kuhar Bay Club LLC, which was represented by...