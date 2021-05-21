Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
Crain’s New York Business St Francis College has signed a lease for 255,000 square feet at the Wheeler Building in downtown Brooklyn, NY The college plans on moving into the space by September 2022 after it’s built out Tishman Speyer...
Crain’s New York Business Google is opening its first retail store in Manhattan this summer The 5,000-square-foot store will be on the ground floor of 76 Ninth Ave, a 19 million-sf building that the online tech giant had bought in 2010 for...
LA Biz Jupiter Holdings is breaking ground this summer on Scott Road Commerce Center, a 702,147-square-foot industrial property in Menifee, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm expects to complete the five-building project by the end of...
Commercial Property Executive A venture led by Mortenson Development has broken ground on the Beam on Farmer, a 184,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Minneapolis developer is building the five-story property in a venture with PGIM...
Dallas Morning News IDC Logistics has fully leased a 350,000-square-foot warehouse in North Fort Worth, Texas The Los Angeles logistics firm is leasing the Fort Worth Distribution Center, at 2773 State Highway 114, in the 66-acre Northwest Commerce...
Dallas Business Journal Elong International USA is looking to lease about 204,000 square feet of industrial space in suburban Dallas The lighting company is eyeing warehouse space at 1745 Hayden Drive in Carrollton, Texas, where luxury décor...
Rentvcom Banyan Imports has agreed to fully lease a 203,400-square-foot industrial building in Ontario, Calif The Lake Forest, Calif, auto parts and fitness equipment manufacturer will take its space at a building in the California Commerce Center,...
Rentvcom LLJ Ventures has paid $138 million, or $19714/sf, for the 70,000-square-foot industrial building at 9151 Rehco Road in San Diego The San Diego private-equity firm purchased the property from Rehco Holdings LLC, which was represented in the...