Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group has proposed building a 15 million-square-foot industrial property in Denton, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, company will start construction next month on the two-building project as part of the Exeter Westpark...
Dallas Business Journal Stillwater Capital has plans to build a massive mixed-use complex next to the headquarters of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas The 240-acre project would be called...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Transwestern Development Co and BC Station Partners has unveiled plans for a 300,000-square-foot office project in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The project, dubbed Exchange at CityLine, is a...
San Antonio Business Journal Scannell Properties has broken ground on Cornerstone Logistics Center, a 423,260-square-foot industrial project in San Antonio The Indianapolis developer is building the two-building project on a speculative basis at...
San Antonio Business Journal Kanesville Capital has bought a pair of San Antonio apartment properties with a combined 384 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas private equity investment company bought the properties from Wildhorn Capital, an...
Commercial Property Executive WPT Industrial REIT has agreed to fully lease the 354,810-square-foot building at 251 East Rider St in Perris, Calif IDC Logistics owns the industrial property and was represented in the lease by Colliers International...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
Crain’s New York Business St Francis College has signed a lease for 255,000 square feet at the Wheeler Building in downtown Brooklyn, NY The college plans on moving into the space by September 2022 after it’s built out Tishman Speyer...
Crain’s New York Business Google is opening its first retail store in Manhattan this summer The 5,000-square-foot store will be on the ground floor of 76 Ninth Ave, a 19 million-sf building that the online tech giant had bought in 2010 for...