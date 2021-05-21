Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $2157 million, or $54422/sf, for the 396,344-square-foot office building at 1015 Half St SE in Washington, DC The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from PGIM Real...
Commercial Observer Gelfund Real Estate Opportunities has paid $30 million, or $150,000/unit, for the 200-unit Milford Station Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Pikesville, Md The Philadelphia company bought the property from Blue Ocean Real...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Independence Realty Trust has paid $665 million, or about $244,485/unit, for Solis City Park, a 272-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Philadelphia REIT bought the recently completed property from...
Charlotte Business Journal Adler Real Estate Partners has paid bought a portfolio of eight flex properties totaling 518,300 square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area for $74 million, or about $14277/sf Stockbridge, a San Francisco real estate company,...
San Diego Business Journal CEG Capital Partners has paid $162 million, or $38263/sf, for Convoy Village, a 42,338-square-foot shopping center in San Diego The local investment and management company purchased the retail property from Hartbaug Convoy...
Commercial Observer Slate Property Group has secured $90 million of construction financing for a 166-unit apartment project in Queens, NY Pacific Western Bank provided the senior loan, while Heitman provided a mezzanine loan Newmark arranged the...
San Antonio Business Journal Kanesville Capital has bought a pair of San Antonio apartment properties with a combined 384 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas private equity investment company bought the properties from Wildhorn Capital, an...
ConAm Group has paid $60 million, or $250,000/unit, for Highlands Viera West, a 240-unit apartment property in Viera, Fla, about 55 miles southeast of Orlando, Fla The San Diego real estate investor bought the complex from JMG Realty Inc of Atlanta,...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $55 million for a pair of apartment properties with 332 units in the greater Phoenix area The Carlsbad, Calif, company purchased the properties from an undisclosed seller in a deal brokered by Northmarq, which also...