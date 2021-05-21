Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Domus Group and Barnett Capital is offering for sale the 97,302-square-foot office building at 1133-1155 West Fulton Market in Chicago The Chicago office of Stan Johnson Co has been hired to market the...
Boston Business Journal Oxford Properties Group has sued WeWork, alleging the co-working company has not paid $18 million in rent for the space it leases at 745 Atlantic Ave in Boston The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, also...
A venture led by Hull Property Group has paid $75 million for the Charleston Town Center, a regional mall in West Virginia's capital The venture, which is said to include Eightfold Real Estate Capital, bought the property from Bear Stearns...
The Prizm Outlets retail property outside of Las Vegas has been sold And it's resulted in the CMBS deal that had held a $622 million loan against it getting walloped The property, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, was sold to an affiliate of...
Real Estate NJ Merck is offering for sale its 2 million-square-foot office and life-sciences headquarters at 2000 Galloping Road in Kenilworth, NJ The pharmaceuticals company has hired JLL to market the five-building complex, which it plans to lease...
Boston Business Journal Lone Star Funds is offering for sale 550 King St, a 490,119-square-foot office building in the Boston suburb of Littleton, Mass The Dallas company has hired CBRE to sell the property The brokerage is marketing it as a...
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is exiting the office sector and shifting its focus to multifamily properties and grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Sunbelt region The Atlanta REIT already is under contract to sell a 195...
Crain’s Chicago Business Redwood Capital Group is offering for sale Dwell at Naperville, a 400-unit apartment property in Naperville, Ill, about 30 miles west of Chicago The Chicago investment firm has hired CBRE to market the property, which...
Tod’s has extended its lease for 7,867 square feet of ground-floor retail space at 650 Madison Ave in Manhattan The luxury retailer, whose initial deal was set to expire in October 2023, agreed to extend the lease to October 2030 The extension...