Denver Business Journal A venture of Schnitzer West LLC and Craft Cos has broken ground on the 238,000-square-foot Current, River North office property in Denver The 12-story development is being built at 3615 Delgany St, which is a little more than...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Scannell Properties has broken ground on the TIA Logistics Center, a 245,000-square-foot warehouse in Tampa, Fla The Indianapolis developer is building the property on a 20-acre site at Knox Street and Hoover Boulevard,...
The Real Deal Developer Mike Naftali has lined up $1027 million of construction financing for the 12-unit luxury residential condominium project at 1165 Madison Ave in Manhattan Bank Hapoalim provided the debt The 13-story project will have a squash...
Boston Business Journal A venture led by Highgate Holdings has renovated the former Taj Hotel in Boston and renamed it the Newbury Boston The Highgate venture bought the 286-room property, at 1 Newbury St, in 2016 for $125 million, or $437,063/room...
Dallas Morning News KBC Advisors plans to start construction this summer on a 350,000-square-foot warehouse property in DeSoto, Texas, about 22 miles south of Dallas The Seattle real estate company is developing the industrial project on North Polk...
Dallas Morning News EastSky Properties has bought Hebron 121 Station, a 1,429-unit apartment complex in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas The New York investor bought the property, which sits on 90 acres at 1 Hebron Station...
Dallas Business Journal Future Foam Inc has agreed to fully lease and renovate a 341,840-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Council Bluffs, Iowa, manufacturer of polyurethane foam products is taking its space at 3000...
AZ Big Media Continental Properties has broken ground on the 276-unit Springs at Eastmark apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The property is being built at the intersection of East Warner and South Ellsworth roads and will have studio, one-, two-, and...
NJcom A venture of Sansone Group and Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on the 702,450-square-foot Tac-Pal Logistics Center in Palmyra, NJ, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia Avison Young and Cushman & Wakefield have been...