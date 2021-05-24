Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Related Cos has paid $175 million, or about $57657/sf, for CityPlace Tower, a 303,519-square-foot office building in West Palm Beach, Fla The company, which is led by Stephen M Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins...
A venture that includes Marquette Cos and a fund managed by DRA Advisors has paid $261 million, or $120,833/unit, for the Phoenix Apartments, a 216-unit property in St Paul, Minn Marquette, of Naperville, Ill, and DRA Advisors, of New York,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $733 million, or $231,962/unit, for the 316-unit Oasis at West Melbourne apartment property in West Melbourne, Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from a venture of...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Terrace Group has paid $1125 million, or $11913/sf, for the Minnetonka Corporate Center, a 94,435-square-foot flex industrial building in Minnetonka, Minn, about 14 miles from Minneapolis The St...
Dallas Morning News EastSky Properties has bought Hebron 121 Station, a 1,429-unit apartment complex in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas The New York investor bought the property, which sits on 90 acres at 1 Hebron Station...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc paid $99 million, or nearly $9750/sf, for 900 Patrol Road, a 102 million-square-foot industrial property in the Louisville, Ky, suburb of Jeffersonville, Ind The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...
Greg Vujnov has been named chief operating officer of Wood Investments Cos, a Costa Mesa, Calif, retail property investor Vujnov joins the company, which owns 18 retail properties in Southern California, from Lewis Group of Cos, an Upland, Calif,...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $2157 million, or $54422/sf, for the 396,344-square-foot office building at 1015 Half St SE in Washington, DC The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from PGIM Real...
Commercial Observer Gelfund Real Estate Opportunities has paid $30 million, or $150,000/unit, for the 200-unit Milford Station Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Pikesville, Md The Philadelphia company bought the property from Blue Ocean Real...