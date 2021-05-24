Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News EastSky Properties has bought Hebron 121 Station, a 1,429-unit apartment complex in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas The New York investor bought the property, which sits on 90 acres at 1 Hebron Station...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc paid $99 million, or nearly $9750/sf, for 900 Patrol Road, a 102 million-square-foot industrial property in the Louisville, Ky, suburb of Jeffersonville, Ind The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $2157 million, or $54422/sf, for the 396,344-square-foot office building at 1015 Half St SE in Washington, DC The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from PGIM Real...
Commercial Observer Gelfund Real Estate Opportunities has paid $30 million, or $150,000/unit, for the 200-unit Milford Station Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Pikesville, Md The Philadelphia company bought the property from Blue Ocean Real...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Independence Realty Trust has paid $665 million, or about $244,485/unit, for Solis City Park, a 272-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Philadelphia REIT bought the recently completed property from...
Charlotte Business Journal Adler Real Estate Partners has paid bought a portfolio of eight flex properties totaling 518,300 square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area for $74 million, or about $14277/sf Stockbridge, a San Francisco real estate company,...
San Diego Business Journal CEG Capital Partners has paid $162 million, or $38263/sf, for Convoy Village, a 42,338-square-foot shopping center in San Diego The local investment and management company purchased the retail property from Hartbaug Convoy...
The Real Deal North Point Management has paid $19 million, or $126,667/unit, for the 150-unit Crestwood Apartments in Middletown, NY The New York company bought the property from Tower Management Service, which had owned it since 2015 Kislak Co...
San Antonio Business Journal Kanesville Capital has bought a pair of San Antonio apartment properties with a combined 384 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas private equity investment company bought the properties from Wildhorn Capital, an...