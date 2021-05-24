Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News KBC Advisors plans to start construction this summer on a 350,000-square-foot warehouse property in DeSoto, Texas, about 22 miles south of Dallas The Seattle real estate company is developing the industrial project on North Polk...
Dallas Business Journal Future Foam Inc has agreed to fully lease and renovate a 341,840-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Council Bluffs, Iowa, manufacturer of polyurethane foam products is taking its space at 3000...
AZ Big Media Continental Properties has broken ground on the 276-unit Springs at Eastmark apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The property is being built at the intersection of East Warner and South Ellsworth roads and will have studio, one-, two-, and...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc paid $99 million, or nearly $9750/sf, for 900 Patrol Road, a 102 million-square-foot industrial property in the Louisville, Ky, suburb of Jeffersonville, Ind The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any...
Greg Vujnov has been named chief operating officer of Wood Investments Cos, a Costa Mesa, Calif, retail property investor Vujnov joins the company, which owns 18 retail properties in Southern California, from Lewis Group of Cos, an Upland, Calif,...
Hines Global Income Trust Inc has paid $2157 million, or $54422/sf, for the 396,344-square-foot office building at 1015 Half St SE in Washington, DC The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the property from PGIM Real...
Commercial Observer Gelfund Real Estate Opportunities has paid $30 million, or $150,000/unit, for the 200-unit Milford Station Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Pikesville, Md The Philadelphia company bought the property from Blue Ocean Real...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Independence Realty Trust has paid $665 million, or about $244,485/unit, for Solis City Park, a 272-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC The Philadelphia REIT bought the recently completed property from...
Charlotte Business Journal Adler Real Estate Partners has paid bought a portfolio of eight flex properties totaling 518,300 square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area for $74 million, or about $14277/sf Stockbridge, a San Francisco real estate company,...