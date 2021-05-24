Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News KBC Advisors plans to start construction this summer on a 350,000-square-foot warehouse property in DeSoto, Texas, about 22 miles south of Dallas The Seattle real estate company is developing the industrial project on North Polk...
Dallas Morning News EastSky Properties has bought Hebron 121 Station, a 1,429-unit apartment complex in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas The New York investor bought the property, which sits on 90 acres at 1 Hebron Station...
AZ Big Media Continental Properties has broken ground on the 276-unit Springs at Eastmark apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The property is being built at the intersection of East Warner and South Ellsworth roads and will have studio, one-, two-, and...
NJcom A venture of Sansone Group and Crow Holdings Capital has broken ground on the 702,450-square-foot Tac-Pal Logistics Center in Palmyra, NJ, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia Avison Young and Cushman & Wakefield have been...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CoreVest Finance has provided $7145 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of Brandon Town Center, a proposed 660-unit townhouse development in Brandon, Fla The 30-month loan was...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opus Development Co has proposed building the Nordeast Business Center, a 130,500-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer will meet with the city’s...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group has proposed building a 15 million-square-foot industrial property in Denton, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, company will start construction next month on the two-building project as part of the Exeter Westpark...
Dallas Morning News FB Flurry has leased 472,200 square feet of industrial space at 3737 West Miller Road in Garland, Texas, about 19 miles northeast of Dallas The local logistics firm also leases a 540,000-sf fulfillment center on Sanden Drive,...
Commercial Observer Slate Property Group has secured $90 million of construction financing for a 166-unit apartment project in Queens, NY Pacific Western Bank provided the senior loan, while Heitman provided a mezzanine loan Newmark arranged the...