Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ESG Kullen has bought the 154-unit Harborside Suites hotel-condominium resort in Ruskin, Fla, for $22 million, or about $142,857/unit The buyer plans to convert the property to an apartment complex Carter Hospitality sold...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital has closed on its $63 million, or about $22518/sf, purchase of 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The deal was first announced earlier this month The...
Orlando Business Journal Gilbane Development Co has filed plans to build a 346-unit apartment project in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The 19-story property has been proposed for a 147-acre development site west of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hercules Living has paid $533 million, or $214,919/unit, for the 248-unit Reserve at White Oak apartment property in Garner, NC, about 10 miles south of Raleigh, NC The Virginia Beach, Va, multifamily...
An affiliate of Hines has agreed to pay $800 million, or $57143/sf, for the 14 million-square-foot headquarters of Pacific Gas and Electric Co in San Francisco The affiliate, Hines Atlas US LP, is buying the property from the utility, which was...
The Real Deal Northwood Investors is paying $325 million, or $1,354/sf, for 520 and 540 Broadway, a pair of office and retail buildings totaling 240,000 square feet in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The New York real estate investment company...
Commercial Observer Square Mile Capital Management has provided $145 million of financing against the 286-unit apartment property at 260 Gold St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Bruman Realty of New York, to retire $1025...