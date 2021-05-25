Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business CMK has proposed building a 299-unit apartment project at 1400 South Wabash Ave in Chicago The local developer bought the project’s development site last year for $59 million It sits across from a 261-unit...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Schnitzer West LLC and Craft Cos has broken ground on the 238,000-square-foot Current, River North office property in Denver The 12-story development is being built at 3615 Delgany St, which is a little more than...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Terrace Group has paid $1125 million, or $11913/sf, for the Minnetonka Corporate Center, a 94,435-square-foot flex industrial building in Minnetonka, Minn, about 14 miles from Minneapolis The St...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Opus Development Co has proposed building the Nordeast Business Center, a 130,500-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer will meet with the city’s...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Domus Group and Barnett Capital is offering for sale the 97,302-square-foot office building at 1133-1155 West Fulton Market in Chicago The Chicago office of Stan Johnson Co has been hired to market the...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wingspan Development Group and Batson-Cook Development Co has broken ground on Hub13, a 300-unit apartment property in Milwaukee The nine-building complex is being built on a 34-acre site at 7581 South 13th St, about...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Simon Property Group has formally placed its Montgomery Mall, with 11 million square feet in the Philadelphia suburb of North Wales, Pa, on its “other properties” list, indicating it’ll...
Commercial Property Executive Hines Global Income Trust Inc has acquired the 965,300-square-foot industrial building at 900 Patrol Road in Jeffersonville, Ind The Houston REIT purchased the property from KTR Indy II LLC for an undisclosed price The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal TKG StorageMart Partners has paid $148 million, or $13,703/unit, for a 1,080-unit self-storage facility at 150 Tyler Ave North in Hopkins, Minn The Columbia, Mo, company purchased the property from Minikahda Mini...