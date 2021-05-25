Log In or Subscribe to read more
The 1,078 properties backing CMBS loans that had been in special servicing since the coronavirus pandemic got underway last year saw their appraised values drop by an average of 302 percent, according to a study by Kroll Bond Rating Agency The drop...
Commercial Observer Menlo Equities has paid $193 million, or $25449/sf, for the 75,838-square-foot office building at 5155 Parkstone Drive in Chantilly, Va The New York company bought the property from Epic, a London investment firm that had...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ESG Kullen has bought the 154-unit Harborside Suites hotel-condominium resort in Ruskin, Fla, for $22 million, or about $142,857/unit The buyer plans to convert the property to an apartment complex Carter Hospitality sold...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital has closed on its $63 million, or about $22518/sf, purchase of 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The deal was first announced earlier this month The...
Orlando Business Journal Gilbane Development Co has filed plans to build a 346-unit apartment project in Altamonte Springs, Fla, about 11 miles north of Orlando, Fla The 19-story property has been proposed for a 147-acre development site west of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hercules Living has paid $533 million, or $214,919/unit, for the 248-unit Reserve at White Oak apartment property in Garner, NC, about 10 miles south of Raleigh, NC The Virginia Beach, Va, multifamily...