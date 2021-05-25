Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Levy Group has started work on the Business Center at Five Corners, a 542,090-square-foot industrial property in Houston The five-building property is being built on a 44-acre site inside Beltway 8 between...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty has proposed developing a two-building industrial project with more than 400,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on West Everman Parkway near Interstate...
Dallas Morning News Hunt Southwest has sold Interstate Crossing, an industrial building with more than 1 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas An unidentified REIT bought the property in a deal brokered by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed...
Charlotte Business Journal Lincoln Harris has filed plans to build a 10-story office building with 164,000 square feet in Charlotte, NC The Charlotte real estate developer is building the project, along with an adjoining parking garage, on the site...
Dallas Morning News KBC Advisors plans to start construction this summer on a 350,000-square-foot warehouse property in DeSoto, Texas, about 22 miles south of Dallas The Seattle real estate company is developing the industrial project on North Polk...
Dallas Morning News EastSky Properties has bought Hebron 121 Station, a 1,429-unit apartment complex in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles northwest of Dallas The New York investor bought the property, which sits on 90 acres at 1 Hebron Station...
Dallas Business Journal Future Foam Inc has agreed to fully lease and renovate a 341,840-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The Council Bluffs, Iowa, manufacturer of polyurethane foam products is taking its space at 3000...
AZ Big Media Continental Properties has broken ground on the 276-unit Springs at Eastmark apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The property is being built at the intersection of East Warner and South Ellsworth roads and will have studio, one-, two-, and...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group has proposed building a 15 million-square-foot industrial property in Denton, Texas The Conshohocken, Pa, company will start construction next month on the two-building project as part of the Exeter Westpark...