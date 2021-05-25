Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has lined up $6593 million of construction financing for Modera Coral Springs, a 351-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla UMB Bank provided the loan Mill Creek, a Boca Raton, Fla, REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ESG Kullen has bought the 154-unit Harborside Suites hotel-condominium resort in Ruskin, Fla, for $22 million, or about $142,857/unit The buyer plans to convert the property to an apartment complex Carter Hospitality sold...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital has closed on its $63 million, or about $22518/sf, purchase of 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The deal was first announced earlier this month The...
Crain’s Chicago Business CMK has proposed building a 299-unit apartment project at 1400 South Wabash Ave in Chicago The local developer bought the project’s development site last year for $59 million It sits across from a 261-unit...
Luzzatto Co has lined up $5473 million of financing for the construction of The Depot, a 107,199-square-foot office property it’s building in Los Angeles Bank OZK provided a $28 million senior loan, while Related Fund Management provided $2673...
LA Biz Ground has broken on the Goodman Logistics Center, a 15 million square-foot industrial property in Fullerton, Calif Goodman, an Irvine, Calif, developer, is constructing the four-building property at 2099 East Orangethorpe Ave, about 27 miles...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Levy Group has started work on the Business Center at Five Corners, a 542,090-square-foot industrial property in Houston The five-building property is being built on a 44-acre site inside Beltway 8 between...