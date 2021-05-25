Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital has closed on its $63 million, or about $22518/sf, purchase of 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The deal was first announced earlier this month The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hercules Living has paid $533 million, or $214,919/unit, for the 248-unit Reserve at White Oak apartment property in Garner, NC, about 10 miles south of Raleigh, NC The Virginia Beach, Va, multifamily...
The Real Deal Northwood Investors is paying $325 million, or $1,354/sf, for 520 and 540 Broadway, a pair of office and retail buildings totaling 240,000 square feet in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The New York real estate investment company...
The Real Deal Uniqlo has acquired the 95,500-square-foot mixed-use building at 546 Broadway in Manhattan The Japanese retailer bought the property from AB & Sons, which had owned it since 1981 The sales price is said to be between $160 million...
Dallas Morning News Hunt Southwest has sold Interstate Crossing, an industrial building with more than 1 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas An unidentified REIT bought the property in a deal brokered by CBRE The sales price was not disclosed...
South Florida Business Journal Related Cos has paid $175 million, or about $57657/sf, for CityPlace Tower, a 303,519-square-foot office building in West Palm Beach, Fla The company, which is led by Stephen M Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins...
Northeast Capital Group has paid $88 million, or $13925/sf, for the Woodbridge Corporate Plaza, a 632,035-square-foot office complex in central New Jersey The Ramapo, NY, investment manager bought the six-building property from KBS Realty Advisors...