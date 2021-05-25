Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners has bought the 65,796-square-foot Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, for $12 million, or about $18238/sf A company managed by Marvin Feinstein of Plantation was the seller Pacific...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM Real Estate and Greystar has sold Elan 16Forty, a 261-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $835 million, or about $319,923/unit It sold the complex, which sits on 42 acres at 1600-1700...
Orlando Business Journal Banyan Street Capital has closed on its $63 million, or about $22518/sf, purchase of 20 North Orange Ave, a 279,780-square-foot office building in downtown Orlando, Fla The deal was first announced earlier this month The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hercules Living has paid $533 million, or $214,919/unit, for the 248-unit Reserve at White Oak apartment property in Garner, NC, about 10 miles south of Raleigh, NC The Virginia Beach, Va, multifamily...
An affiliate of Hines has agreed to pay $800 million, or $57143/sf, for the 14 million-square-foot headquarters of Pacific Gas and Electric Co in San Francisco The affiliate, Hines Atlas US LP, is buying the property from the utility, which was...
The Real Deal Northwood Investors is paying $325 million, or $1,354/sf, for 520 and 540 Broadway, a pair of office and retail buildings totaling 240,000 square feet in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The New York real estate investment company...
The Real Deal Uniqlo has acquired the 95,500-square-foot mixed-use building at 546 Broadway in Manhattan The Japanese retailer bought the property from AB & Sons, which had owned it since 1981 The sales price is said to be between $160 million...
Houston Business Journal A venture led by Levy Group has started work on the Business Center at Five Corners, a 542,090-square-foot industrial property in Houston The five-building property is being built on a 44-acre site inside Beltway 8 between...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty has proposed developing a two-building industrial project with more than 400,000 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on West Everman Parkway near Interstate...
Dallas Morning News Freddie Mac announced that it will be moving into 155,000 square feet of office space in the Legacy Central mixed-use complex in suburban Dallas this November The deal was first announced in January The Washington, DC,...